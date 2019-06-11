Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sierra Blanca Cemetery
Romelia de la Rosa Hernandez Obituary
Romelia de la Rosa Hernandez

Allamore - Romelia D. Hernandez, age 73, passed over to eternal life on June 8, 2019. Although her physical death was unexpected, she spoke often of her exuberant joy & anticipation of joining God's kingdom and having Yeshua/Jesus receive her into His loving arms. Her heart was filled with an endless love for others and reflected compassion, mercy, kindness and hope. She helped others in their times of need and was called 'Guardian Angel' to her beloved niece Yolanda. Since she came to be born again in 1999, she lived a simple, humble life full of gratitude & grace. Her brother Nino describes that when she was born, her presence brought light & joy into the family. She was a second 'mother' to her beloved nephew, Poncho and a special sister to Tencha. She had a special heart for rescuing animals and made gardens grow abundantly. To her only child, Sindi, she was her everything. Survived by her adoring husband Filemon Hernandez, daughter Sindi Elorreaga Boone, (sil Nathan Boone and children Kennady Boone & Skylar Boone), siblings Seferino De La Rosa, Gilbert De La Rosa, Hortencia Gardea, countless nieces and nephews. Gravesite Burial Service is on June 11, 2019, 11a at Sierra Blanca Cemetery. Pallbearers: Nathan A Boone, Francisco A Gardea, Jaime Gardea, Julian Gardea, Ruben Ramirez, Jesus Ramirez. Her final request was that you come to repentance and be saved (Romans 10:8). She will be forever missed but we welcome the day we see each other again. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on June 11, 2019
