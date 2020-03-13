Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
10000 Pheasant
El Paso,, TX
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
401 S Zaragoza Rd.
El Paso, TX
Romulo Hernandez

Romulo Hernandez Obituary
Romulo Hernandez

El Paso - Romulo Hernandez, 67 passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Romulo was born in El Paso, Texas on May 09, 1952, he was a proud owner of Trouble Shooter Plumbing Co. for 25 years. He was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He was hardworking, caring, funny and did everything for his family. He was a Mariachi, loved to sing, compose music and enjoyed dinner dates with his family. His grandkids are his pride and joy.

Romulo was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Hernandez and his parents Francisco and Beatriz Hernandez. He leaves behind his sons; Romulo and Norman Hernandez, daughters; Malisa Leverett, Arlene Rivera and Olympia Hernandez and his beloved 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant Road. Committal Service to follow at 11:30 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Mr. Hernandez's online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
