Ron Lee Burnam
El Paso - Ron Burnam passed from this life Sunday, October 27, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born July 10, 1940 to Ruth (Arnold) Larson in Big Spring, Texas. He served in the United States Army and retired in 2011 from his work with Indoff Corporation. Ron is survived by his wife Marilyn, an aunt Evelyn Carter and 2 cousins Nancy Mobley and Jim Carter of Comanche, Texas. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, November 3 at 3:00 pm at the Westside Church of Christ, 100 Crestmont Drive.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019