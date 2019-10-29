Services
Westside Church of Christ
100 Crestmont Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Westside Church of Christ
100 Crestmont Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Burnam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Lee Burnam


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron Lee Burnam Obituary
Ron Lee Burnam

El Paso - Ron Burnam passed from this life Sunday, October 27, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born July 10, 1940 to Ruth (Arnold) Larson in Big Spring, Texas. He served in the United States Army and retired in 2011 from his work with Indoff Corporation. Ron is survived by his wife Marilyn, an aunt Evelyn Carter and 2 cousins Nancy Mobley and Jim Carter of Comanche, Texas. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, November 3 at 3:00 pm at the Westside Church of Christ, 100 Crestmont Drive.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.