Ronald D. Hause
El Paso - Ronald D. Hause, born January 2, 1947 in Sumerset, PA. lost his battle with cancer and died September 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Hause, his niece Angela Wise and his best friend Phil Underwood. He is survived by his wife Candy of 40 years, his sister and brother-inlaw Charlayne and Gary Wise, his nephew and family Matt, Pauline, Samantha and Kimberley Wise. Ron was an Army brat and lived in Ft. Knox, Ft. Bragg, Toul France and Ft Bliss. He graduated from Burges High School and Texas Western College (UTEP). Ron's love for horses led him from showing horses to training and racing them. He retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company after 25 years of service.Honorary pallbearers are Bob Singh, John Singh, Keith Payne, Emmett Burlsmith , Nicky Singh ,Matt Wise, Gary Wise, Johnny Singh, Christopher Singh, Chuck Terrazas, Steve Morales, Buddy Rayner, John Esqueda and Humberto Balderrama. The family would like to thank Dr. Man Tai Lam, Dr. Cesar Vivanco, Envision Hospice especially Elva Singh, Klarisa Casao ,and Jose Reyes. A special thanks to all our friends and neighbors who helped us go through these difficult times. Due to the Corona Virus, no service will be held at this time
Please visit Crestviewfuneralhome.com
to sign the virtual register book and leave condolences.