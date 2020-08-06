Ronald Dean Heim
El Paso - Ronald Dean HEIM, age 84, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Ronald was born February 23, 1936.
Mr.Ronald Heim is survived his sons Scott, Keith, Brett, and Brian and grandchildren Amber, Trisha, Mackenzie, Christopher and great-granddaughter Molly.Left to cherish his beloved memory will also be Shirley Walizer and extended family Scott, Cindy. and Melissa, as well as grandchildren Tyler and Ryan, and great-granddaughter Molly. Mr. Heim leaves behind two brothers and one sister.
Services provided by Funeraria Del Angel Central will be held at a later date.
