Ronald Dean Heim
1936 - 2020
Ronald Dean Heim

El Paso - Ronald Dean HEIM, age 84, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Ronald was born February 23, 1936.

Mr.Ronald Heim is survived his sons Scott, Keith, Brett, and Brian and grandchildren Amber, Trisha, Mackenzie, Christopher and great-granddaughter Molly.Left to cherish his beloved memory will also be Shirley Walizer and extended family Scott, Cindy. and Melissa, as well as grandchildren Tyler and Ryan, and great-granddaughter Molly. Mr. Heim leaves behind two brothers and one sister.

Services provided by Funeraria Del Angel Central will be held at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMartin.com for the HEIM family






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
