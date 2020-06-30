Ronald Edward "Tank" Soares
1982 - 2020
Ronald Edward "Tank" Soares

Ronald Edward "Tank" Soares was born on April 21st, 1982 in El Paso, TX and passed away on June 25th, 2020. He touched the hearts of many while he was with us.

Ronnie is survived by his wife Dana Sandoval, mother Michelle Lujan and spouse Steve Lujan. His sister's Erica, Brianna, and nephew Alexander. His closest and dearest friend Cord Gafare. Father Ronald Soares, sisters Danielle and Victoria. Nana Maryann Salas, and Grandmother Patricia Soares. Preceded in death by his Grandfather's Edward Salas and John Soares, Aunt Edie Salas, and Uncle Wayne Salas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home, 2280 Joe Battle (Eastside.) from 3:00PM to 8:00PM with a Vigil Service at 6:30PM.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
JUL
2
Vigil
06:30 PM
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
