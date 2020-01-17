Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Committal
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Ronald Edward Weller

Ronald Edward Weller Obituary
Ronald Edward Weller

El Paso - Ronald Edward Weller, passed away to join his loving wife Chong Weller on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 80. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his country so much that he joined and then retired from the United States Army after 29 years of service. He enjoyed watching his Kentucky Wildcats, NASCAR, and PBR Bull riding. He is also preceded in death by his parents Robert Edward Weller and Madeline Boggs. He is survived by his loving daughter Veronica Sheldon (Mark), grandson Michael Sheldon, son Robert Weller. A special thank you to the nurses and special friends at Ambrosio Guillen Veterans Home. We appreciate all of you. A special thank you to Dr. Saurabh Pande for your efforts in the last two weeks. Committal Service will begin at 10:30am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
