Ronald "Ron or Ronnie" Gutman
Tulsa, OK - Ronald "Ron or Ronnie" Gutman passed away unexpectedly in Tulsa, Ok, on January 31, 2020. He was 59 years old.
Ronnie was born to Lawrence Gutman and Jacklyn Gutman, January 19, 1961 in Aushburg, Germany. He graduated from Burges High School in El Paso, TX in 1980 and was a member of the 1980 State Wrestling Champions . Ronnie moved to Illinois where he pursued a career in culinary arts. He started working for Outback Steakhouse as a kitchen manager. In 2003 he went to work for Cheeseburger in Paradise where he was hired as a kitchen manager and worked his way up to Director of Training and Culinary. In 2016 he became the Executive Chef at Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville in Tulsa, Ok. Ronnie was a master bartender and a Regional Flair Champion. He was also a 6 time recipient of the Best Kitchen "Boomerang Award". Ronnie had a zest for life and touched the hearts of everyone he met. He was a loving and caring man. Food was his passion, he was a great chef, trainer and mentor to many.
He leaves to cherish his memory his brother Bob Gutman and his wife Maria Gutman, his sister Cynthia Jandreau and her husband Bill Jandreau, his sister Teresa Gutman and also his best friend/brother Mark Davis. He also leaves his aunt Audrey Paschall, his uncle Gene Gutman, his step mother Mai Gutman, his nephew John Mauer and nieces Michelle Garcia, Monique Garcia, Jackie Mauer, Cathy Hardee and her husband Elwood Hardee and Brittany Gamboa and her husband Luis Gamboa, and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Jacklyn Gutman, father Lawrence Gutman and Uncle Walter Paschall.
The family has decided to have a private memorial service to celebrate Ronnies life.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020