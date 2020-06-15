Ronald Klaber
El Paso - Our dearly beloved father, husband and grandfather, Ronald Klaber passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Uniontown, Ohio, at the age of 93. Ron was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 21, 1927. He served in the Coast Guard from 1944-1946. He attended Wayne State University and the University of Michigan. Ron worked in the Automobile Industry for more than 40 years with Chrysler Corp. Was an avid sports fan- never missing a chance to cheer on his favorite teams- the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and the Michigan Wolverines. He had lived in El Paso from 1981-2012. He was preceded in death by his first wife Virginia Wimmer Klaber. He is survived by his second wife Ingrid J. Salmon Klaber of Uniontown, Ohio, daughter Pam Christianson (Craig), 2 grandchildren Jodi Christianson and Thomas Christianson all of El Paso, TX. He will be greatly missed by all. Due to health concerns, funeral services will be kept private for immediate family members only. We appreciate your understanding.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
