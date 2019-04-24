Ronald Lee Ewing



Arkansas City - Sergeant First Class (Retired) Ronald Lee Ewing, 81, of El Paso, Texas, passed away peacefully April 21, 2019.



Ronald was born to John Charles Ewing and Gladys Ernestine Thompson, February 24, 1938, in Arkansas City, Kansas. He married Ngoc Nguyen, and after multiple military assignments, they settled together in El Paso, Texas.



In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his beloved brother, Richard Ewing, and his legacy of four children, Thomas, Phillip, Marilyn and William. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Brianna, Amber, and Aiden, whom he always found joy and happiness with and was their greatest of role models. His children remember him as a devoted Father that was always willing to share how to make a belt buckle or his opinions about the UTEP Miners or Dallas Cowboys. Ronald was also a devoted Father in Law to Irma, Melissa, and Alan, loving them as if his own children.



SFC(R) Ewing served his country as an Air Defender for the United States Army for over 26 years. He was awarded numerous awards and decorations for his heroic actions while in service to the Nation. After his military retirement, Ronald continued selfless service as a US Army Civilian.



Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 1:30pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service will follow at 2:00 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.