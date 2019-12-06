|
|
Ronald Lee Stophel
El Paso - Master Sergeant Ronald (Ron/Ronnie) Stophel, died surrounded by his loving family Friday, November 29, 2019.
MSG Stophel, US Army, Retired was born on May 5, 1957 in Jacksonville, Florida to Rosa Lee and Tim Stophel. He was employed as a Department of Defense Army Civilian at Biggs Army Airfield, Air Traffic Assistant. On January 17, 1981, he married Joyce Rae Loyd. They raised their son, Stephen Marcus Stophel.
Ron is survived by his wife of 38 yrs, Joyce Rae Loyd of Johnson City, TN; son Stephen and wife Liz of El Paso, TX; grandsons Steven, Brandon and granddaughter Emma. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Rosa Lee and Tim Stophel
An Army Veteran he served over 20 years in the United States Army and received his BS Aviation Management during his military career. MSG Stophel entered the United States Army, January 1976 in Jacksonville FL. He served overseas in Germany and Southwest Asia during Operation
Desert Storm, where he was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal. Other awards and decorations were the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Ronald retired in July of 1998.
MSG Stophel was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ron's motto "Taking care of my family." His passion was mentoring his grandchildren and going fishing.
Memorial service will be held 5:00-9:00 pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St, El Paso, TX
Committal Service Thursday, 12 December 2019, Ft Bliss National Cemetery (West) at 2:00 pm with full military honors. Service will be officiated by Chaplain (COL) Allen W. Staley, Ft Bliss, TX
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019