Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft Bliss National Cemetery (West)
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Stophel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Stophel


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lee Stophel Obituary
Ronald Lee Stophel

El Paso - Master Sergeant Ronald (Ron/Ronnie) Stophel, died surrounded by his loving family Friday, November 29, 2019.

MSG Stophel, US Army, Retired was born on May 5, 1957 in Jacksonville, Florida to Rosa Lee and Tim Stophel. He was employed as a Department of Defense Army Civilian at Biggs Army Airfield, Air Traffic Assistant. On January 17, 1981, he married Joyce Rae Loyd. They raised their son, Stephen Marcus Stophel.

Ron is survived by his wife of 38 yrs, Joyce Rae Loyd of Johnson City, TN; son Stephen and wife Liz of El Paso, TX; grandsons Steven, Brandon and granddaughter Emma. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Rosa Lee and Tim Stophel

An Army Veteran he served over 20 years in the United States Army and received his BS Aviation Management during his military career. MSG Stophel entered the United States Army, January 1976 in Jacksonville FL. He served overseas in Germany and Southwest Asia during Operation

Desert Storm, where he was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal. Other awards and decorations were the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Ronald retired in July of 1998.

MSG Stophel was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ron's motto "Taking care of my family." His passion was mentoring his grandchildren and going fishing.

Memorial service will be held 5:00-9:00 pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St, El Paso, TX

Committal Service Thursday, 12 December 2019, Ft Bliss National Cemetery (West) at 2:00 pm with full military honors. Service will be officiated by Chaplain (COL) Allen W. Staley, Ft Bliss, TX
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -