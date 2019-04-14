|
Ronald Lee Yerby
Willamsburg - Ron was born in a little mining town called Ajo in southern Arizona on September 23rd 1944. He was the third child of John W and Pauline Yerby, both deceased now. Ron is survived by his wife, Rebecca C. Yerby
Of the six siblings, only Paul and Dick (and wife, Carolina J Yerby) remain alive. Ron leaves one daughter, Amy Sue and two sons, Ronald Lee Dale and Jonathan Durnell and seven grandchildren. Ron served honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam war on the Aircraft Carrier USS Midway. Ron was a hunter and fisherman and enjoyed travel, elk season and spending time on his cattle ranch near spaceport. Ron loved and was an expert jet boat racer and placed in the top three at The Winter nationals at FIREBIRD in Arizona after winning many, many races regionally. Ron left a legacy of honesty, generosity, and would always give the "shirt off his back" to anyone who asked or was in need. He was the ultimate husband, father, grandfather and brother, and never knew a stranger.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-West. (915) 587-0202 www.hillcrestfhwest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019