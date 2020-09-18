Ronald P. Coleman



In memoriam of Ronald P. Coleman. "Pat" was born to William and Lucille Coleman in Hutchinson, KS on July 29, 1944. In 1953 he moved to Albuquerque, NM where he enjoyed the remainder of his formative years. He graduated from Highland High school in 1962. Aside from playing basketball, he spent his summers working at Menaul Aquatic Swim Club, where he worked with his future wife, (of 52 years!) Martha J. Peterson. He went on to NMSU to earn his BS in Electrical Engineering. Shortly thereafter, he and Martha moved to El Paso and bought a home, as he was hired on to the El Paso Electric Company. He worked there until his retirement in 2002. They left El Paso to be closer to their daughter, Erin J Hutchinson and her children, Eliott Lee and Wyatt Reed Hutchinson. In doing so, they were also able to be close to their son, Cooper, living in Austin Tx. Luckily they found a place in Spring, Tx where his Mother, sister and eventually, his brother were all living. Martha preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his children and grandsons, his sister, Cathy Loghry and brother, Michael Coleman as well as his two dogs. To know Pat was to know a deep love for animals. There wasn't a one that met him without immediately feeling a draw. He fostered and adopted dogs, a love passed from his own Mother down to both of his children. He is remembered for his extreme generosity, in all areas. Despite the tough exterior, his strengths were far beyond that of most men. He had a softness only those closest to him were lucky enough to experience. His moral compass also led us all. From building playgrounds for his kids elementary school, to participating in their swim team by being the guy who could throw you across the pool in glee, and on to his later years, where daily visits to his wife in nursing care were mandatory. He was to move in with his daughter and grandsons in July but needed to be hospitalized due to complications from his diabetes. During rehab he was exposed to and suffered from Covid-19. Luckily, he was able to be brought home, where he was surrounded by his loved ones. After a week of fighting subsequent complications, we said goodbye to him on August 7th, 2020. A date coinciding with his youngest grandson's birthday. He was a fighter, so he held on to celebrate with us. That's the kind of guy he was. He showed up. He is, and will continue to be, terribly missed. We love you. Thank you for being such an incredible role model to us all. As your grandson said while holding your hand, "I know you're now dancing with Grandma in heaven as you listen to Mommy's voice." What a delight to know you're watching over us.



If so inclined, please make donations to your local animal shelter or humane society.









