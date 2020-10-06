Ronnie Christine BarberanEl Paso - Ronnie Barberan passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Her brave spirit and tireless effort were not enough to win her battle against ovarian cancer. She was born January 30, 1963 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ronnie was born with the gift of patience and understanding which she generously shared with her beloved special needs students. Ronnie was a teacher for the El Paso Independent School District for many years. Through her many tough years fighting cancer, all she ever said was, "I just want to keep teaching."She loved music and was a proud member of the Eastwood High School and the UTEP Marching Bands. She toured the United States and Canada with the Continental Singers. Ronnie shared her love of music with her young nieces and nephews as people would ask them, "How do you know all of these oldies," and they would reply, "From my Aunt Ronnie."Ronnie never missed a family gathering and will be treasured always. Ronnie, we love you and are so grateful God gave you a little more time with us. We tried to comfort you, but you comforted us.Ronnie is survived by her husband, Robert; her precious sons, Logan and Westin; sisters, Maria Weathers, Suzie Crawley, and Allison Ramos; parents, Ron and Georgiana Weathers; nieces and nephews, Dillon, Madison, Siobhan, Ethan, Samantha, Amanda, Cameron, and McKenzie.Visitation: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Celebration of Life at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Prayer Service: Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 9:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.