1/1
Ronnie Christine Barberan
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Christine Barberan

El Paso - Ronnie Barberan passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Her brave spirit and tireless effort were not enough to win her battle against ovarian cancer. She was born January 30, 1963 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ronnie was born with the gift of patience and understanding which she generously shared with her beloved special needs students. Ronnie was a teacher for the El Paso Independent School District for many years. Through her many tough years fighting cancer, all she ever said was, "I just want to keep teaching."

She loved music and was a proud member of the Eastwood High School and the UTEP Marching Bands. She toured the United States and Canada with the Continental Singers. Ronnie shared her love of music with her young nieces and nephews as people would ask them, "How do you know all of these oldies," and they would reply, "From my Aunt Ronnie."

Ronnie never missed a family gathering and will be treasured always. Ronnie, we love you and are so grateful God gave you a little more time with us. We tried to comfort you, but you comforted us.

Ronnie is survived by her husband, Robert; her precious sons, Logan and Westin; sisters, Maria Weathers, Suzie Crawley, and Allison Ramos; parents, Ron and Georgiana Weathers; nieces and nephews, Dillon, Madison, Siobhan, Ethan, Samantha, Amanda, Cameron, and McKenzie.

Visitation: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Celebration of Life at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Prayer Service: Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 9:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved