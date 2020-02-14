Services
Resources
Rosa A. Ramos

Rosa A. Ramos Obituary
Rosa A. Ramos

El Paso - Rosa Alicia (Licha) Ramos, age 74, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. Her family whom she loved throughout her long and memorable life surrounded her. She is preceded in death by her mother: Felipa (Pipa) Munoz; siblings: Raymundo Macias and Josefina (Fina) Jacquez; and her son: Armando Ramos. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Pascual (Polin) Ramos, her sons, Fernie Ramos and Rick Ramos (Michelle), grandchildren: Victoria Ramos and Johnathan Cain Salazar; siblings: Eduardo (Lalo) Munoz and Eva King; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She attended Bowie High School. She was a wonderful tailor who specialized in wedding dresses, folklorico dresses, dresses for Sageland Elementary, and dresses for the Bel-Air Flag Team. On behalf of Licha and her family, special thanks goes out to the staff at Providence East ICU, Hospice of El Paso Compassionate Care Center, and to her home providers, Rosa and Martha, from Grace Agency. Finally, thank you to all the friends and family for your prayers and support when needed most. Licha will never be forgotten...May she Rest in Peace.

Pallbearers: David (Little Dave) Martinez, Raymundo (Mundies) Macias, Larry Jacquez, Rick Ramos, Fernie Ramos, Bobby Jurado, Victoria Ramos, and Evita Hafley

Honorary Pallbearers: Christopher Mayorga, Bobby Martinez, Gilbert Munoz, Fred Martinez, and David Martinez

Visitation will be Monday, 2/17/2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, 2/18/2020 at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A Dignity Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
