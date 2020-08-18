Rosa E. WhiteEl Paso - In loving memory of our beloved Rosa Elisabeth White. On Thursday August 6th, 2020, Rosa Elisabeth White, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, died at age 94. Rosa was preceded in death by her daughter, Sieglinde L. Parker. She is survived by her 3 sons, Kurt L. Kämmerer (wife Cecy Kämmerer), William J. Kämmerer (wife Nelly Kämmerer), Hugo Kämmerer; her 9 grandchildren, Robert, Linda, Lori, Billy, Autumn Rose, Billy, Donna, Jonathan, Samantha; her 11 great grandchildren, Mitsue, Michio, Maxwell, Christopher, Mia, Lyric, Harmony, Hunter, Schuyler, Lily, Cora; and 2 great great grandchildren, Ezri and Zoe.Rose, is what she liked to be called, was born on November 23rd 1925 in Mörschenhardt, Germany. She was drafted during WWII and studied to be a nurse with The Red Cross Association helping aid wounded soldiers. In 1976, Rose migrated to the United States and settled in El Paso, Texas.Rose had a great passion for her Catholic religion and was a member of St. Raphael Parish for over 40 years. Fellow church members adored her entry to Sunday Mass with a line of grandchildren behind her. She was sure to show us all 'God our Father & His importance in daily life.'Rose also had a great passion for dancing, cooking, reading, and keeping a very clean home and garden. She could never pass a yard and leave trash or weeds behind. She was known for her giving spirit and loving nature. She was a very giving philanthropist as long as we can remember…A saint among us and the best mentor, not only to family, but friends and even strangers. Her grace and glory provided this family with foundation that we will always attribute to Oma. She taught us what we all know in doing the right thing.Oma is now with her loving daughter, Sieglinde L. Parker watching down on us. She is the living light and true testament. Let us all honor our matriarch with love and light; as her soul will live forever more deep within our soul…In God we trust.Memorial Service: Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm with Catholic Funeral Service at 11:30am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at 1:30pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.