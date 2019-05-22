Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Rosa Elena Ramirez


El Paso - Rose "Mousie" Ramirez Born February 8th 1960 - Departed May 16th 2019

Survived by Son: David Luevano, Nana to: Ahmanni Luevano, Sister: Paula Acosta, Brothers: Bobby Ramirez, Tony Ramirez, Godson: Michael Acosta, Goddaughter: Vicky Hernandez, Numerous Nephews and Nieces. Known as Mom, Nina, Tia, Sis or even Ms. R. Regardless the name, she was loved by all who knew her and will be truly missed but never forgotten. Thank you for being a part of all our lives.
Published in El Paso Times on May 22, 2019
