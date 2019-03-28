|
|
Rosa Garcia Mata
El Paso - Rosa García Mata, 98, went peacefully with her Lord on March 24th. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ, then her husband Porfirio Mata who preceded her in death and is waiting to welcome her into heaven. Our beloved Rosa lived a miraculously long life despite having survived a broken neck at 91. Rosa is survived by her dear daughter Dora G. Strickland (Robert). She was a grandmother to Adrienne Augustain (Jaime) and Marisa Hambleton (Mike). She was great-grandmother to Jonathan García (Lauren), David, Serene, and Samuel Augustain, and Sara and Daniel Hambleton. She was great-great grandmother Austin Étienne García. She is also survived by her youngest siblings Emilio García and Annie Richards. Rosa was born in Durango, Mexico in 1920 to José Garcia and María Lugo. Her family moved to El Paso, Texas in 1924 where she grew up to develop tremendous strength and fierce independence - she was a woman ahead of her time! Rosa had an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and devoted her later years to serving as a pastoral volunteer in local hospitals and the Salvation Army. Rosa was also preceded in death by her first husband Juan Martinez. She joins her heavenly father, sisters, and brothers who await her in heaven, Elena Beltrán, Aurora López, Esperanza Luna, Carmen Armendáriz, Héctor García Sr, Armando García Sr, Luz Zamora, Eva Lopez Sánchez, and Luis García. Services at San Jose Funeral Home - East, 10950 Pellicano St., El Paso 79935. Visitation: Friday, March 29th 5:00PM - 9:00PM, Prayer Service: 7:00PM, Funeral Services: Saturday, March 30th 11:30AM, Graveside Service at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana Ave, El Paso 79938 1:00PM
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 28, 2019