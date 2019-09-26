|
|
Rosa H. Hernandez
El Paso - Rosa H. Magallanes
1929-2019
This is a tribute to an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Devoted to caring for her family and building a home filled with warmth, joy, laughter, and love.
She will always be remembered lovingly by her family for her strength and resilience. Our Mother sang and danced here on Earth and will continue to do so in heaven with our Dad, Francisco Magallanes.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Francisco. Left to cherish her memory are four children; Rita, Luis, and Rosa Magallanes, and Mercedes Gil (Gaspar). Other survivors include seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, dear family members, and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Catholic Scripture Service at 11:30 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 26, 2019