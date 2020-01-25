|
|
Rosa M. Ayala
El Paso - Rosa M. Ayala, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX and a 1970 graduate of El Paso Technical High School. Rosa was preceded in death by her father, Jesus Chaparro and brother, Ramon Chaparro. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 and a half years, Jose E. Ayala; mother, Josefina Garcia; son, Christopher Ayala; daughters, Michelle Ayala and Jessica Peters; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and brothers, Eduardo and Roberto Chaparro. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020