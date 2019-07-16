|
Rosa M. Leal
El Paso - Rosa M. Leal passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Arnulfo Leal and mother; Ricarda B. Melendez. She was blessed with many pets at home, loved gardening, and dancing. She is survived by her daughter; Isela Leal Porras, son; Eduardo Leal, and two grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Raphael Parish, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana Ave. "Rest in peace Mom, we love you."
Published in El Paso Times on July 16, 2019