Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Raphael Parish
2301 Zanzibar Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Leal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa M. Leal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa M. Leal Obituary
Rosa M. Leal

El Paso - Rosa M. Leal passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Arnulfo Leal and mother; Ricarda B. Melendez. She was blessed with many pets at home, loved gardening, and dancing. She is survived by her daughter; Isela Leal Porras, son; Eduardo Leal, and two grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Raphael Parish, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana Ave. "Rest in peace Mom, we love you."
Published in El Paso Times on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now