Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Rosa M. Ortega

El Paso - Rosa M. Ortega passed in peace Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 69. Rosa was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Her kindness, strength and selflessness will live on through all of those that she touched in her life. Preceded in death by her son baby Junior, mother Lucia, father Alaberto, and sister Bertha. Rosa Ortega is survived by her husband David; three children, Deborah, Adrian, and Christy; eight grandchildren, Victoria, Victor, Jesse, Jacob, Jonathan, Jiali, Addison, Adelynn; three great grandchildren, Jasmine, Leilani, and Oliver; sisters, Terry, Nena, Toni, Jessica, Lupe, and Lucy; brothers, Bobby Michael, Marty, and Willie. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment will be private.
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019
