In Loving Memory of
Our Beautiful Wife, Mother and Grandmother
Rosa Maria Rosales
Today marks the sixth year you left this world and went to join our lord in heaven.
I know it was time for God to take you, but it was hard to let you go. Your loving and kind spirit continues to live on in each one of us. Your legacy was left in the shelter you built in honor of our son, which has touched the lives of each of us and those without a home. We remember you this day and the tremendous love you had for all of us and your grandchildren whom you cherished so much.
Until we meet again one day in God's eternal kingdom, we love you and miss you.
Your loving husband and children
August 25th Mass at
St. Raphael Church at 9:00 AM
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 24, 2019