|
|
Rosa Maria Sustaita
El Paso - Rosa Maria Sustaita (1954-2019), also known as "The Wild Rose" and "The Sargent," was a mother of two, grandmother of five, sister, aunt, sister in Christ, friend, kinder teacher, Sunday school teacher, prayer warrior, filing clerk, Christian college graduate, volunteer, seamstress, crafter, chef and self-proclaimed race car driver. She passed away Sunday November 17, 2019 in her home town of El Paso, TX surrounded by her beloved family. Rosa is survived by her children Jesus Sustaita and Emma Sustaita, daughter-in-law Claudia Sustaita, five beautiful grandchildren, four sisters one predeceased, six brothers, six sister-in-laws, five brother-in-laws, and many nephews and nieces. At the age of three her mother taught her to sew buttons on clothes and by the time she was an adult she was sewing prom dresses as a favor to her friends. Her creations included crochet hats, socks and scarves; sewing matching dresses for her granddaughters; center pieces and decorations for church events and making her own colorful outfits. A true Proverbs 31 woman. Rosa dedicated twenty-seven years to University Medical Center, formally known as Thomason Hospital, in the medical records department. After retirement she achieved her dream of becoming an elementary teacher at Life Center Christian Academy. Eight years ago she began dialysis and developed close friendships becoming a favorite with other patients, clinic staff, nurses and doctors. Despite her illness she persevered in the face of fatigue and pain. She never forgot a birthday and attended every wedding, birthday party, baby shower and funeral she was invited to. She was a matriarch and will be greatly missed. Rosie is now resting with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her celebration of life will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM through 12:30 PM at Centro Vida, 1335 Henry Brennan. No Burial will be held.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019