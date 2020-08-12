Rosa MartinEl Paso - Rosa Martin, born in 1930 who died August 4th 2020, at the age of 89 and was a a resident of El Paso, TX. "Tia Rosita", as she is remembered by all who loved her, came to the United States in 1951 from Zacatecas, MX and managed the Angelus Apt. at 1126 Myrtle for over 65 yrs. forming ties with many families in the Central El Paso Community. Rosa was born to Guadalupe and Roman Ramos and was one of four children.As a young woman, she was inspired by her will to come north and pursue the "American Dream", emigrating to the United States, initially alone. She worked hard in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua as she collected enough money to pay for and apply to come to the US. Her spirit of desiring a good life never left and it was this she passed on to everyone she loved.Rosita met her husband Al Martin while serving tables in Juarez and once they were able to apply and receive her residency, they moved to Corpus Christi, TX. But her life was incomplete without her family and she subsequently returned to MX and convinced her sister and brother to join she and husband, subsequently convincing her sister and brother to join them. The three would grow to be inseparable after Martin passed, drowning at Elephant Butte. She is survived by both her sister, Jovita and her brother Beto and leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly, especially Lisa, whom she raised and served as a legal guardian of. We love you Tia Rosita and will never forget your beautiful smile! Thank you for your kindness and generosity in this amazing life you've afforded us.A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held on FRI, 14 AUG 2020 between 5-9 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn Funeral Home.As a matter of the current COVID pandemic, the family will make face coverings and hand sanitizer available during the service and would like to encourage their use throughout the ceremony.