Rosa Martin, born in Sept. 1930 and died Aug. 4th 2020, at the age of 89 a resident of El Paso, TX. "Tia Rosita", as she is remembered by all who loved her, came to the U.S. in 1951 from Zacatecas, MX and managed the Angelus Apt. at 1126 Myrtle for over 65 yrs.A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held on FRI, 8/14/20 between 5-9 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn Funeral Home.