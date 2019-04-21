|
|
Rosa Okubo Reyes
El Paso - Rosa Okubo Reyes, age 77, of El Paso, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Holy Thursday April 18, 2019.
Rosa was a proud graduate of Loretto Academy. Devoted wife to Gilbert H. Reyes since 1961. Wonderful mother to her five children Gilbert Reyes Jr., Elisa (Markus) Braun, Joey Reyes, Rose Reyes, and Cynthia McNulty. She is preceded in death by her husband Gilbert H. Reyes, her parents Ryoichi and Marta Okubo, her brother Roberto Okubo, and her niece Judith Flores-Lujan.
Rosie devoted her time to St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Her death on HOLY THURSDAY, day of the institution of the Holy Eucharist. This was her favorite ministry, the day Christ broke bread with His disciples during the Last Supper. She was a disciple who taught Catechism and was a Eucharistic Minister. Thursday evening, we commemorate Christ's (washing of the feet) an example of humility, which she practiced in her way of life and during her illness. She has been rewarded with joining God, the Angels and Saints on this Holy Thursday.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren Norma Rae Reyes, Juan Carlos Reyes, Gilbert Reyes III, Regina Maldonado (Angel), Ryan Reyes, Cassandra Reyes, Tomiko Reyes, Edward McNulty IV, and Angelina McNulty and three great grandchildren Devan Nunez, Joshua Nunez, and Leonardo Maldonado. Along with her brother Hector (Celia) Flores, sister Marty (David) Peña and sister in law Marta Okubo.
Services are as follows:
Rosary will be on Monday evening, Martin Funeral Home 128 N. Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912. Visitation 5 pm - 9 pm. Rosary to begin at 7 pm.
Funeral will be Tuesday at 10 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 408 S. Park St., El Paso, Texas 79901.
Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, Texas 79907
Pallbearers: Juan Carlos Reyes, Gilbert Reyes III, Ryan Reyes, Edward McNulty IV, Markus Braun, Ryoichi Okubo, Alex Borrero and Manny Gutierrez. Honorary Pallbearers: Rene Okubo and Roberto Okubo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Ignatius Catholic Church.
Special Thanks to Dr. Mohammed Alnajjar and Staff, University Medical Center ICCU doctors and nurses, Cimarron Park Nursing staff and residents and El Paso Hospice.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019