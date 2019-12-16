|
Rosa S. Saucedo
El Paso - Rosa Saldana Saucedo July 18, 1933 to December 13, 2019
Rosa Saldana Saucedo passed away December 13, 2019 at home with her loved ones. She will be remembered for her listening and capacity for empathy. She was selfless because she put family needs before her own and she loved gardening, singing and animals, especially birds. Her deep faith in God helped her through many trials and gave her the strength to work through her physical difficulties at the end of her life. Rosa was a member of St. Raphael Church where she was involved in many activities. She belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America, the Blue Army and led the Rosary recitations. She brought new members into the Catholic Church through RCIA instruction. She also taught Baptism classes and was a minister of communion for the shut-in, sick, elderly and hospitalized.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Sara Saldana, her brothers, Gerald Saldana and Frank Saldana, her sister-in-law Yolanda Chavando, her brother in law Marcos Saucedo.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years David T. Saucedo and her children Michael A. Saucedo and David J. Saucedo, his wife Linda and her grandchildren Aaron, Cedric and John, her brother Rodrigo Saldana, her sisters Eva Stolle and Noelia Herbert, her brother-in-law Guadalupe Saucedo, her sister-in-law Maria Elana Saucedo.
She was privileged to have a large, extended family with many relatives, their children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church from 9:30 am - 11:30 am with a Rosary at 10:00 am and Funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Services will conclude with cremation. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019