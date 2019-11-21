|
|
Rosa Sanchez
El Paso - Rosa P. Sanchez, 95, passed away on Nov 19, 2019. Born in El Paso, TX, she spent her first 18 years in Guymon, OK. Returning to El Paso, she later married Salvador H. Sanchez in Socorro, TX where they raised six children until his death in 1981. A mother and homemaker, she also enjoyed listening to music (was in her high school glee club), reading, studying maps (knew location of every place on earth), sewing, quilting, following current events, and even started painting at age 90.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Salvador H. Sanchez; her parents, Andres J. and Raquel M. Pacheco; and her brother Paul Pacheco.
Left to honor her memory are: her brother Andres J (Carmen) Pacheco and sisters Elena (+Oscar) Olivo, and Maria Louisa (Aurelio) Lara; her children, Salvador (Irma) Sanchez, Julieta (+Ralph) Carrillo, Sylvia (Arturo) Morales, Margaret (Enrique) Trujillo, Rosemary (Martin) Marin, and Rachel (Robert) Gomez; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at La Purisima (Socorro Mission) with a Rosary at 10:30am and Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Socorro Cemetery, Socorro Texas. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019