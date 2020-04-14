|
Rosa Victoria Cervantes
3-6-1937 to 4-12-2020
Rosa Victoria joined our Lord on the day of His Resurrection, Easter Sunday at 1:08pm, a day befitting of a woman who lived her life to serve God's Glory. Rosa is survived by her husband of 58 years, Homero Sr., her son Homero Jr., her daughters Rocio A. Marshall (Alan), Maria L. Cervantes Baldonado (Ambrocio), Irasema Pettibone (Martin) and grandchildren, Ian B. Marshall and Sophia M. Saldivar, and siblings, Norberto, Florencia, Patricia and Eduardo and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Antonia, and siblings Maria de Los Angeles, Rogelio, Jose Zacarias, Margarita and Francisco Jr. Rosa's time was split between church activities and school activities. She helped the Diocese of El Paso with Fr. Banuelos and Sister Asunta, when the Tepeyac Institute was established. She helped coordinate a group of people to travel to San Antonio, Texas, for the 1987 Pope John Paul II visit and served as Communion minister on that day. She was a member of the Congregation of Adorers of the Sacred Heart, a minister of Communion, lector, monitor and spent many years teaching catechism and confirmation classes to adults and children at Tepeyac Institute and various Catholic churches, to include Cristo Rey Catholic Church, Santa Lucia Catholic Church, San Antonio Catholic Church and most recently at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Rosa was devoted to her children and spent many volunteer hours at Hacienda Heights Elementary (now International) School, at Bel Air Jr (now Middle) School and Bel Air High School. At BAMS and BAHS, she was instrumental in acquiring funding for band uniforms and sat at many football games cheering on the Highlanders. Rosa also believed in serving the community, and did so by volunteering at the El Paso Festival, Girl Scouts of America as a Troop leader, and by gathering food and clothing for children in orphanages in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. Rosa lived a full beautiful life. She gave encouraging words to those she encountered and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We love you so much, Mom. Rest in Peace.
