Rosaleen Malooly Evans
3/31/1925-4/28/2020
Now teaching the angels to sing, our beautiful "Roz", mom, born March 31, 1925, in El Paso Texas, passed away on April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV, with her son, Johnny and his wife Gina, by her side. El Paso's musical royalty, Roz, was blessed with an amazing life, she loved life, her family, her music and students. She was iconic, eclectic & fashionably eccentric, one of a kind, human being, truly loved by all, very talented, loving, immeasurably giving and gifted, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, teacher, musician, writer, composer.
Roz was preceded in passing by her Father-Elias Malooly, Mother-Mamie Coury Malooly, Brother-Dr. Donald A. Malooly, and his wife Mary Hill Malooly, Brother-John A. Malooly, and his son Andrew Malooly, sister-in-law Haifa A. Malooly and Aunt "Annie" Courey. She is survived by her son John Anthony Evans, his wife-Gina Grissom Evans, Brother-Gilbert Elias Malooly, sister-in-law Marina Malooly, and her many nephews & nieces, friends and students, all that will love and miss her.
Roz was a musical prodigy, discovered at the age of 7... the story goes "she put a finger on the piano and for the rest of her life would say "I'm married to the keyboard"". She studied piano & voice, and then would go on to play and perform all over the world. Roz would become a musical director, vocal coach, concert pianist, and would spend her lifetime giving of herself and her talents back to her family, students, this world.
Roz began her piano studies at 7, with Claude Herndon and Dr. Robert Stevenson. A graduate of El Paso high school at the age of 15, she began her academic studies at UTEP. Roz followed Dr. Robert Stevenson to the University of Texas at Austin. At UTA, Roz began vocal studies under the Italian, Chase Baromeo. Finished her bachelors of Music in Piano Performance at Colorado College under Mrs. Sykes and Joanna Harris, wife of American composer Roy Harris. Roz continued her vocal studies with Antonia Brico, got her Masters Degree in Piano Performance, from the University of Southern California, under the great pianist Lillian Stuber and studied piano accompaniment from the great Gwendolyn Goldolfsky. Roz did graduate work in Theatre at Southern Methodist University, Tulane, and then traveled to London, England and studied at the Shakespearian Theatre, The University of Maryland; the University of Bridgeport; and Hofstra University. She completed post-graduate work at USC, towards a Doctorate in Musicology and was a lifelong member of Mu Phi Epsilon (music sorority). Roz debuted at the piano with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. She sang the role Herodiade in "Salome", at the Biltemore Theatre and toured the West and Southwest USA, for 7 years, including a stint at "The Desert Inn" Las Vegas, during its hay-day.
After returning to Texas, she would open a private studio of musical theatre, taught voice at the University of Texas El Paso and was Musical Director of over 20 productions in El Paso, as well as at 'The King and I' at Toronto's O'Keefe Center, Canada, through Dallas Summer Musicals. Roz was the 1st Musical Director of VIVA! EL PASO and composed all of the Company's musical numbers, some still in use, today. She has been recognized for her distinguished services as a Voice Instructor and Musical Director in the Dictionary of International Biography and is listed in several years, of Who's Who of American Women. Roz was the 1st Honored recipient of the El Paso Image Award for Music by the El Paso Association of Performing Arts. She is now teaching the angels to sing (how lucky they are). In her lifetime she would touch the lives of so many aspiring artists, having many of them go on to great successes of their own: like, make the original cast of "Cats" and perform on Broadway, sing in the Opera houses in Europe, tour with Pavarotti, sing at The Met. Roz's only child and light of her life, Johnny, she had performing professionally with her, as a theatre pit drummer, from the age of 11, he was the blessed recipient of not only her love, but her devotion and uncontainable passion for music and all that it encompasses.
Roz authored a book "The Golden Voice Box" for Singers Actors and Dancers", filled with her personally developed styles of teachings. She mentored young and older students, alike, into a life and love of music, of their own. She'd say "you are all my stars of tomorrow". Studying with Roz, insured you, your best chance at achieving "your best you".
WHAT AN AMAZING & BEAUTIFUL life Roz "mom" had and though our "musical journey" with her on earth has come to an end, the memories, her legacy and her eternal essence will live FOREVER! We will forever love you!
As Roz would say:
"keep a song in your heart and the worries drift away, work with a melody, each and everyday!!! Musically yours, Roz"
Services TBD, call 702-998-4748 for info
Published in El Paso Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020