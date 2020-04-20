Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
El Paso - Rosalia M. Shaw, 72, beloved mother, sister and grandmother passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Rosalia is survived by her children Jesus Teodore Galindo III(Justine), Christina Julianna Lopez(Sean), Eugene Juan Galindo(Rose) and; grandchildren Avery Stephen Galindo (Alexis), Samuel Grae Galindo (Lindsey), Madeliene Rose Butcher (William), Bishop Rylee Galindo, and Margaret Renee Lopez; her siblings Gregorio Montoya (Lily), Ricardo Montoya (Martha), Maria Eugenia Johnson, Margarita Guzman and Martha Patterson (Michael). Due to the current restrictions, a private family viewing will be held.

www.FunerariaDelAngelCentral.com
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
