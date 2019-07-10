|
|
Rosalia Munoz
El Paso - Rosalia (Ceniceros) Muñoz, 77, was called home on July 4, 2019. She passed away in her home, which she loved and lived in for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Luis D. Muñoz, her parents Julian and Francisca Quiroz Ceniceros, her Grandson Angel Rojas Jr., sisters Lily Cardona, Jacinta Amaro, and brothers Fabian and Ramon Ceniceros. Leaving behind her sisters Clara Enriquez, Julie Ceniceros, Herminia Rocha, Angie Silva and brother Julian Ceniceros Jr. Her beloved son Tony Muñoz (Sara), daughters Lucy Madrid (Danny), Lettie Duncan (Donnie) and Laura Hernandez (Alfred Lara). Her grandchildren Jesse Rojas, Jaqueline Hernandez, Jacob Hernandez, Toni Marie Wesley, Krista Witt, Daniel Munoz, Danielle Madrid, Lucas Duncan, Alyssa Duncan, and Marc Duncan. Great-Grandchildren Aidan Hernandez, Gavin Porras, Natalie, Nathan, Nickolas, Justin, Ninah Rojas, Luis Angel Rojas, and Angel Ryan Rojas. Including many nieces and nephews and her long-time friend Victor Ibarra. Services will be at Martin Funeral Home East (1460 George Dieter)
Thursday July 11th starting at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held the following day, July 12th, at 11:30 am at St. Mark's Catholic Church (11700 Pebble Hills) with internment at Ft. Bliss starting at 1:00 pm. Following the services will be a celebration of life at Surprise Party Hall on 11440 Montwood Dr. As a reminder, there will be no police escorts so please drive safely. Thank you all for your condolences, prayers, calls and love shown during this most difficult time
Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019