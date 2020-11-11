Rosalind S. KaneEl Paso - Rosalind S. Kane passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Loving Home Adult Foster Care in El Paso, Texas. Rosalind (Roz) was born April 27, 1924 in Laramie, Wyoming to Marion (Soweija) and Charles Stanton and raised in Akron, Ohio. On June 27, 1953 in Akron, Rosalind married Francis J. Kane, Jr. and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage.Roz attended the University of Wisconsin studying nursing where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She worked as a registered nurse at several hospitals including St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio where she was the surgical nurse supervisor. In El Paso she worked as a school nurse, for a physician, as well as volunteering in adolescent medicine at William Beaumont General Hospital.Roz was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cared deeply about her family, her Catholic faith, and service to others. Throughout her life, Roz had a keen sense of travel whether through the military assignments of her husband or for pleasure as a couple. She would explore the cultures, study the language, and admire the art of each new country. Roz's care of her pecan tree and its yearly bounty of nuts she shared with so many, is a source of many treasured stories. She enjoyed caring for hummingbirds that she has fed for decades.Roz was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Community on Ft. Bliss where she developed many deep friendships. She actively volunteered, served, and was in leadership roles in numerous civic, community, military, and religious organizations. Some of the more recent include: East El Paso Lions Club, Cielo Vista Garden Club, Roncalli Club, Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), El Paso Christ Child Society, as well as her weekly lunch groups. These organizations helped showcase her talents in fundraising, organizing events, culinary skills, and decorative craft skills while thoroughly enjoying providing service to others.Roz was preceded in death by husband, Colonel Francis J. Kane, (U.S. Army, retired), parents, and sister, Marion. She is survived by her five children, Matthew Kane (Linda), Ellen Scott, Teresa Whipple (Mark), Adrienne Monroe (Ronnie), Christina Kane, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:45AM at San Jose Funeral Home at 10950 Pellicano, El Paso, Texas. A private burial will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The family will greet friends preceding the funeral from 10AM to 11:45AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the San Jose Funeral Home. The Kane family would like to extend its gratitude to Rosalind's caregiver Lupe Arzola, Teresa Diaz and all the staff at Loving Home Adult Foster Care, and Willie from Hospice of El Paso for their attentiveness and loving care the last months of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rosalind's name to Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, Texas.