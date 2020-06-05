Rosalinda Olivas Fierro, joined her husband in heaven on June 1st, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born in El Paso on September 13, 1948 to Herlinda and Raul Olivas, Sr. She resided in both El Paso and Austin. Rosalinda married the love of her life, Joe R. Fierro on January 27, 1968.
Rosalinda was a graduate of Ysleta high school and went on to earn a degree in criminal justice from St. Edward's University in Austin. She served the state of Texas for the majority of her professional career as a paralegal and investigator for the Travis County District Attorney's office and the Office of the Attorney General in El Paso and Austin. The mission of her office was to help those who were taken advantage of, or preyed upon, which fit seamlessly with who Rosalinda was as a person.
Rosalinda was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels, RAICES, SAFE, ACLU in Austin and with La Mujer Obrera in El Paso. She was an avid sports fan, holding season tickets to the University of Texas Longhorns volleyball. She also loved football, basketball and baseball and was often teased for teaching her husband the rules of the games early on in their relationship. She treated every person she encountered, no matter their station in life, with decency and compassion.
Rosalinda is preceded in death by her parents, Herlinda and Raul Olivas Sr., her husband, Joe R. Fierro, and her brother in law Charles Cooper. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie D. Fierro, Jo "Joey" R. Fierro, Jamie R. Fierro, and her only grandchild, Francesca "Frankie" S. Reyna, her brothers, Frank Olivas (Carol), Raul Olivas Jr. (Norma), sister, Susana O. Cooper, nieces and nephews, Susie Ramos, Jackie Ramos, Sami Holguin, Shanon Albers (Adam), Traci Bunkers (Trevor), Eric Olivas (Cheryl), Freddy Zeh (Nancy) and Brian Zeh and great nieces and nephews, Nicolas, Derek, Alec, Zachary, Diego, Mateo, Ethan, Isaiah, Sariah, and Mylia.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8 from 6-9pm at Martin Funeral Home West 128 N Resler Dr in El Paso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be non-traditional. That said, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to the GoFundMe account created for Frankie by Rosalinda's dear friends in Austin. Simply search "Rosalinda Fierro" on www.gofundme.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.