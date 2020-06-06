Rosalva "Rosie" SoriaEl Paso - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Rosalva Arroyo Soria, affectionately known as "Rosie" & "Mima" was called to her heavenly home on May 22, 2020. Rosie was known for her strength, compassion and love of crocheting. She enjoyed cooking and was always sure to bring the family together for every holiday. Rosie made it a point to let everyone know how much they were loved and she will never be forgotten.Left to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years Leobardo Soria, children Lisa Soria, Carlos "Charlie" Soria & Bonnie Soria Najera - Grandchildren Samantha, Leo & Jacob Lucero - Leah, Amber, & Crystal Najera - Great grandchildren Violet & Sage Franco - Siblings Virginia Lucero, Miguel Ángel, Marco Antonio, Evelyn, Andrés Jr., & Nora Arroyo. She is preceded in death by parents Margarita Garrido Arroyo & Andrés ArroyoFor the health and safety of everyone, a private service for immediate family only will be held on June 10, 2020 at Mt Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936 from 10am to 12pm with a rosary at 11am. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.