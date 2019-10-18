|
|
Rosanna Doty
El Paso - Rosanna Doty 90, died October 16, 2019. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be deeply missed.
Known for her zest for life, warm radiant smile and strong sense of family, she spent decades caring, communicating and nurturing her immediate and extended family through action, word and deed.
She was born in Milan, Italy in 1929 and married Earl Doty in 1952. Rosanna became a US citizen on June 27, 1960 - a truly proud day for her. Rosanna and Earl traveled the world together with their five children.
A loving housewife and mother, she devoted her time and energy not only to her five children, but after the death of Earl in 1972, she devoted 42 years of her life nurturing and caring for several generations of children at the Biggs Chapel child care program.
Her husband Earl, five children, eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, her extended family, friends, and all the children at the nursery, were indeed the center of her wonderful life.
Rosanna is survived by her children Maria Holmes (Richard), Arthur Doty (Virginia), Barbara Braudaway (Glynn) and Robert Doty (Gina); grandchildren Chris Holmes (Kaliko), Nicole Holmes, Astryd, Jessie Ellen, and Dwight Doty, Alexandra McDonald (Robert), Rachel Cepero (Robert), Samantha Braudaway, Brandon and Shelby Doty, Ana-Lisa Paolini (Sante); great grandchildren Alex Simmons and Harlow Holmes, Mac and Logan McDonald, and Lorenzo Paolini.
Rosanna is preceded in death by her parents Maria and Alessandro Arioli, her beloved husband Earl Doty, son Alexander Doty, brother Roberto Arioli and sister Ilde Arioli.
Visitation will be held Monday October 21, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter, El Paso, Texas 79936. Funeral Mass Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. El Paso, Texas 79925 with interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019