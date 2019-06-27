|
|
Rose Ann McLellan Hoy
El Paso - Rose Ann McLellan Hoy, 85, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Born in Corsicana, Texas, on October 13, 1933, Rose Ann Hoy grew up in Tyler, Texas, moving to Houston when she was thirteen. She attended The Kinkaid School in Houston, as well as Pine Manor College in Boston, and the University of Texas at Austin. While studying at the University of Texas, she met Robert Hilary Hoy, Jr., known universally as Bob, and they were married on June 18, 1955, and moved to El Paso in 1957.
Mrs. Hoy was preceded in death by her husband and by her two children, Robert Hilary Hoy, III and Steven McLellan Hoy. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Hiram John McLellan and Laura Muir McLellan, and her brother, Robert McLellan.
Mrs. Hoy is survived by her sister, Laura McLellan Clemens, her daughter-in-law, Annette Cordova Hoy, and four grandchildren: Robert "Drew" Hoy (Kate); Margaret "Meg" Hoy; Allie Rose Hoy; and Elizabeth "Beth" Hoy. Mrs. Hoy is also survived by two great grandchildren, Hudson Steve Hoy and Eliot Robert Hoy.
Mrs. Hoy thoroughly enjoyed her role as grandmother "Lita" and could always be counted on to help with carpooling and to be an attentive ear for her grandchildren's adventures as they grew from children to adults.
Mrs. Hoy was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, the Junior League of El Paso, and El Dedon Verde Garden Club. Gardening was a favored hobby. While Mrs. Hoy was somewhat shy, she was intensely loyal to her friends and regularly played bridge with a circle of close friends.
Mrs. Hoy focused her philanthropic activities on people who needed an advocate and animals who needed a home. With her husband, Mrs. Hoy established the Paso del Norte Community Foundation's Robert H. and Rose Ann Hoy Fund for Health Leadership and a professorship in Health Science at the University of Texas at El Paso in memory of their son Rob. Mrs. Hoy was a consistent supporter of the Border AIDS Partnership, the Humane Society of El Paso, the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, and the El Paso Museum of Art.
Mrs. Hoy's family would like to express their gratitude for the care provided to her by Julie Zuniga, N.P. and by Consuelo Zuniga, the family housekeeper and dear friend for 40 years. The family would also recognize Mrs. Hoy's loving caregivers: Lorena Salinas, Ana Flores, Aida Meza, Mary Carmen Ceballos and Bertha Roacho.
There will be a visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Drive. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday , June 29, 2019 at St. Francis on the Hill Episcopal Church, 6280 Los Robles Drive. Internment will occur later at a private family service.
Honorary Pallbearers include: Irving J. "Sonny" Brown; Ed Caballero; John Clemens; Robert C. Heasley; A. Richard Moore, Jr.; Jimmy Rogers, Jr.; and Charles Daniel.
The Hoy family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial offerings be made to: St. Francis on the Hill Episcopal Church (http://www.sfoth.org); Paso del Norte Community Foundation's Robert H. and Rose Ann Hoy Fund for Health Leadership (http://pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund) the Humane Society of El Paso (http://hselpaso.org/); or El Paso Museum of Art Foundation.
Published in El Paso Times on June 27, 2019