|
|
Rose Helen Gandara
El Paso - Rose H. Martinez Gandara was born on September 12th 1945 at Dr. Dan Trigg Memorial Hospital to the late Raymond G. Martinez and Lydia E. Gonzales Martinez in Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Rose married Salvador A. Gandara on the 26th of April 1971 in Dalhart, Texas. Rose was a retired seamstress who selflessly volunteered her free time to others. She loved painting and playing bingo every chance she could.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Ray (Natalia) Martinez of Las Cruces, NM, 3 daughters; Shirley Elizabeth (Mark) Tarango of El Paso, TX, Rosemary (Bobby) Rodriguez of San Antonio, TX, and Lydia Christina (Mark) Lane of New Braunfels, TX, two brothers; Lionel (Clara) Martinez and Raymond (Theresa) Martinez of Tucumcari, NM, two sisters Gloria (Julian) Piaz, Sylvia (Domingo) Gonzalez of Tucumcari, NM, and a proud grandmother of 5 Granddaughters of whom are all college graduates; Monica (Mark) Eby, Becky Tarango, Vanessa and Marissa Rodriguez, and Solitaire Martinez.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband Salvador A. Gandara (64) of 32 years, her parents and her youngest brother Catarino J. Martinez (66).
Visitation will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home with a graveside service and interment to follow at 11:15 am at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana. Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020