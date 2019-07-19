|
|
Rose Katherine Hill
El Paso - It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Rose Katherine Hill, 34, of El Paso, Texas, who died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Rose was a caring and creative soul, generous, kind and gentle. She had a great love of art, music and nature—her standard dinner table toast being "Cheers to the Trees." But most of all Rose was a lover of people—taking a genuine interest in those she met—especially children and seniors. Anyone who met her knew, by her giant smile and prodding questions, that they were always welcome to tell their story. Her adventurous spirit and strong desire for connection with people may have gotten her in trouble over the years but it also brought her great joy and boundless stories to share over late-night chats.
She shared her father's enthusiasm for many kinds of music and in earlier years the double bass was her instrument of choice. Rose was also a collector of things—from miniature boxes and "heart rocks," notebooks of meaningful quotes to endless bottles of nail polish. She became our "family historian," enthusiastically collecting and recording family memories and documenting family events.
Rose has a family who loves her very much and she was fortunate to also have a diverse group of life-long friends. Her warm smile, bright mind, and contagious laughter will be missed by all who love her.
Life is not separate from death.
It only looks that way.
—NATIVE AMERICAN, BLACKFOOT
Born in El Paso on October 8, 1984, to Vicki and Shawn Hill, Rose attended Crocket and Mesita elementary schools, Wiggs Middle School, and El Paso High and Coronado High schools. She was working toward a degree in psychology at UTEP and planned to become a social worker after completing her studies.
Rose is survived by her mother, Vicki Trego Hill, her sister Mona Pennypacker, and her brother Morgwn Pennypacker (Yanet); her aunt and uncle Gerald and Ruth Hill; and her niece Kacy Pennypacker (Sparsh Dayani). She is also survived by her cousins Katie Nelson (children: Caitlin and Ian), Poppy Davis, and many loving cousins in Maryland.
Rose was preceded in death by her father Shawn Hill; her maternal grandparents Thelma and Melvin Trego and her aunt Bonnie Rimpo of Cambridge, Maryland; her paternal grandparents Geraldine and Harold Hill, and cousin Jubal Hill, of El Paso.
Please join us on Saturday July 20, at 3:00 pm, for a Celebration of Life for Rose Katherine Hill; 5643 Cory Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79932. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Recovery Alliance of El Paso, 3501 Hueco Ave., El Paso, TX 79903. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019