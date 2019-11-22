Services
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
(915) 764-2254
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Fabens, TX
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Fabens, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Fabens, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery
Fabens, TX
View Map
Rose Marie Cortez Obituary
Rose Marie Cortez

Fabens - Rose Marie Cortez, 62, passed away on November 18, 2019. Ms. Cortez is survived by daughter, Michelle Avila; son, Nicholas Carrasco; 9 grandchildren; mother, Carmen Fuentes; siblings: sisters, Rachel, Patricia, Judith & brother, Raul. Visitation: 6-9:00PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, TX with a 7:00PM Vigil Service. Funeral Mass: 10:00AM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by interment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Fabens, TX. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
