Rose Marie Cortez
Fabens - Rose Marie Cortez, 62, passed away on November 18, 2019. Ms. Cortez is survived by daughter, Michelle Avila; son, Nicholas Carrasco; 9 grandchildren; mother, Carmen Fuentes; siblings: sisters, Rachel, Patricia, Judith & brother, Raul. Visitation: 6-9:00PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, TX with a 7:00PM Vigil Service. Funeral Mass: 10:00AM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by interment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Fabens, TX. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019