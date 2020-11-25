Rose Marie RiosEl Paso, Texas - Rose Marie Rios, 54, passed away on November 16th, 2020. Rose was an exceptional woman who devoted over 30 years of her life to her job in the EPISD as an assistant principal. She was admired by many for her strength, humility, and selflessness in both professional and personal matters. Her most cherished memories consisted of touching the lives of the kids she worked with and providing a safe space for anybody who walked through the doors of her office.She is survived by her sister Annette Rios, nieces Dora, Francis, Danielle, and April, and her nephew, Rene (and his wife Kayla). Rose, we all love and miss you so very much. We will especially miss all our adventures together, nights spent playing board games and watching cooking shows, your mischievous smile, the hopeful glint in your eye, and most of all your presence. You were the best aunt, sister, and friend. Thank you for everything, you are loved forever.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions services will be private. Interment will be in Evergreen East Cemetery.