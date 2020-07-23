Rose Teruyo Baum
El Paso - Rose Teruyo Baum, 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home in El Paso TX. She was born in Havre, Montana on July 6, 1932. Rose graduated from nursing school in 1953. While working in Hawaii as a nurse, she met her husband Franklin Baum. Together they traveled around the world with their family as Franklin served in the US Army. Upon retirement, they settled in El Paso in 1974. Rose served for over 20 years at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center as a Red Cross Surgical Clinic volunteer. She was also an active parishioner at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was an "Honorary Rotarian". Rose leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Franklin, children Donna Woehl, Frank Baum, Jr, Cindy Daily, Jim Baum, Carol Rhoden, and 13 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm with a Scripture Service to begin at 1:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Drive Rose will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in her memory for her life long nursing passion at the American Red Cross. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net