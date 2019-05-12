Services
Rosary
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St Anthony's
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St Anthony's
- - Rosemarie Fernandez passed away April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday of pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, & friend. Rosemarie will be missed greatly by those who knew her. She worked many years for the Canutillo Independent School District where she considered the faculty, and students family and loved them dearly. Her services will be May 15 at St Anthony's, Rosary at 10am, Services to follow at 11 am. She is whole again with our Heavenly Father.
Published in El Paso Times on May 12, 2019
