Rosemary Anton-Sheldon
Landstuhl - Our beautiful, wonderful and loving mother and wife and sister and daughter, Rosemary Anton-Sheldon, passed away at home on Sunday March 10. She was born October 6, 1960, in the U.S. Army hospital in Landstuhl Germany to Igne and George Anton was a member of the U.S. Armed Forces. Rose was full of energy, full of life, had the most beautiful smile and biggest heart anyone could ever ask for. She was never known to say no to anyone who needed help. For over 30 years Rose worked as a Packaging Sales Professional on large, multinational accounts and her perseverance, tenacity, focus, energy, drive and belief that her customers came first no matter what, made her extremely successful and one of the top sales people in her company for many years. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Please join the family in remembrance of and saying goodbye to Rose at 1:00pm on Saturday March 23rd at the Martin Funeral Home, 3839 Montana Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019