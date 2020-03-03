Resources
Rosemary Anton-sheldon

Rosemary Anton-sheldon In Memoriam
ROSEMARY ANTON-SHELDON

10/06/60 - 03/10/19

SHE IS GONE

You can shed tears that she is gone

Or you can smile because she has lived

You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back

Or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left

Your heart can be empty because you can't see her

Or you can be full of the love that you shared

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday

You can remember her and only that she is gone

Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on

You can cry and close your mind,

be empty and turn your back

Or you can do what she would want:

smile, open your eyes, love and go on.

~ David Harkins ~
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
