ROSEMARY ANTON-SHELDON
10/06/60 - 03/10/19
SHE IS GONE
You can shed tears that she is gone
Or you can smile because she has lived
You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back
Or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left
Your heart can be empty because you can't see her
Or you can be full of the love that you shared
You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday
You can remember her and only that she is gone
Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on
You can cry and close your mind,
be empty and turn your back
Or you can do what she would want:
smile, open your eyes, love and go on.
~ David Harkins ~
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020