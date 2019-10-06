|
Rosemary Cecilia Clarke
Brooklyn - Smile though your heart is aching Smile, even though its breaking When there are clouds in the sky you'll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow."
Rosemary Cecilia Clarke (Rambling Rose & wild soul) left this world on September 29, 2019. Rosemary was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 6, 1928, she was born the second child of seven siblings. Rose didn't come into this life with the intentions of being a dormant do-nothing woman, she came here with a radical understanding on what it was to live, and she knew early on she was not going to allow anyone to take her freedom from her. At twenty one Rose married James Joseph Clarke, and had four children. Rose was a kind, loving and very giving mother, she always thought of others first. As a grandmother Rose taught her grandchildren the art of storytelling and passed down the wisdom and love only a grandmother can offer. Rose was preceded in death by her parents Curtis and Helen Hampton, her husband James Joseph Clarke and four of her brothers. She leaves behind her four children, sons: Kenneth and James Clarke, daughters: Donna Jones and Diane Clarysse, her sister Ann Burke, brother Bobby Hampton, Rosellen Clarke her sister-in-law and best friend through life, eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Rosemary was surrounded by a circle of love ones and was sent to heaven on the Wings of love. Rosemary was laid to rest with her husband on Tuesday October 2nd at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery. She will be missed by all.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019