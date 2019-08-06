Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Rosemary V. Lozano


1951 - 2019
Rosemary V. Lozano Obituary
Rosemary V. Lozano

El Paso - Rosemary V. Lozano

February 5, 1951 - July 30, 2019

Rosemary V. Lozano passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Her unconditional love touched the lives of so many; we will all be eternally grateful for everything she has done for us. She will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by granddaughter; Brianna Marie Vega, brothers; Jose Luis and Javier Valdez. Rosemary is survived by husband; Tommy Lozano, Sr., sons; Carlos R. Lozano ( Arcy), Tommy Lozano, Jr. (Anabel), daughter; Christina Lozano- Bernal (Ricardo), nine grandchildren, and five great-grand children. Rosemary is also survived by siblings; Carmen Varela, Alicia Nuñez, Norma Quintana, Maria I. Wiley, and John Villa. She was a beautiful person inside and out, she will forever be carried in our hearts.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 6, 2019
