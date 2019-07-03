Services
1931 - 2019
Loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; passionate educator; and tennis aficionado, Rosie Beatrice Edwards of El Paso, Texas entered the Gates of Heaven on June 30, 2019, surrounded by her daughters.

Born on April 7, 1931 in El Paso, Texas to Eduardo Alberto Edwards (of Mariano Balleza, Mexico) and Beatrice Gil (of Guadalajara, Mexico), Rosie was one of six girls, her five sisters being Lupe Gil Peoples (who predeceased Rosie), Martha Cummings, Elsie Partridge, Mary Harrover, Alicia Phinney.

Rosie brought five wonderful daughters into the world, each born in El Paso, Texas, being Sue (Phillips) Collins, Donna (Phillips) French, Janet (Phillips) Rasco, Patricia (Phillips) Morrow, and Jacque Phillips. Jacque predeceased Rosie in 2003.

Rosie shared her love with twelve grandchildren including John Lee Maloney, Rhea Phillips-Saarbekian, Philip Garrett, Tricia Garrett, Jordan Garrett, Chris Rasco, Robert Rasco, Louis Morrow, Katherine Morrow Alsbury, Chris Collins, Ryan Gamble, and Joel Gamble. Ten great grandchildren brought smiles and happiness to Rosie.

Rosie's education included her graduation from Austin High School, a Bachelor's Degree from Texas Western College, a Master's in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Texas at El Paso, and a Doctorate of Educational Administration conferred by the University of Texas at Austin.

As an educator, Rosie taught hundreds of students during her many years at Scottsdale Elementary School. Rosie counseled students at Burges High School and Loretto Academy.

Utilizing her administrative skills, Rosie was an assistant principal at Jefferson High School, a principal at Loretto Academy, an assistant superintendent in Phoenix, Arizona, and Superintendent of the Gadsden Independent School District.

Never one to sit still, Rosie was not only an active tennis player but also acted as Captain of El Paso USTA Tennis for many years, which included a national championship appearance under her tutelage.

Special thanks to longtime friends and caregivers Antonia Escamilla Bretado and Cinthia Bretado.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to in memory of Rosie.

Rosie's life will be celebrated during a Memorial Service to be held Friday, July 5, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m., Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, Texas 79932.
Published in El Paso Times on July 3, 2019
